ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 1-Year High at $88,850.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as £888.50 ($1,088.31) and last traded at GBX 888.50 ($10.88), with a volume of 445048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 887.50 ($10.87).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASOS to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.76) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.92) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.89) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.17) to GBX 1,700 ($20.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,415.36 ($29.59).

The firm has a market cap of £887.97 million and a P/E ratio of 26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,336.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,777.69.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($600,352.38).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

