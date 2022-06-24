Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CEO Mark James Litton Sells 7,960 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) CEO Mark James Litton sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $21,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 2,473,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.28.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.
Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
