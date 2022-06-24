Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CEO Mark James Litton Sells 7,960 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) CEO Mark James Litton sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $21,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 2,473,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.28.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 32,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 39.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 232,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 120,876 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 183.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 144,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

