Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

