Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

