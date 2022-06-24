Atlas Brown Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.28. 12,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

