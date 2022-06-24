Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Target by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Target by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

TGT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.54. 27,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,754. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.42. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

