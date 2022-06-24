Atlas Brown Inc. Has $314,000 Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

BATS:SMDV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,087 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

