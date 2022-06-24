Atlas Brown Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

FCOM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 45,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $57.33.

