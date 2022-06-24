Atlas Brown Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,789 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,489. The firm has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.