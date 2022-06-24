Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

