Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

SBUX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 51,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,191. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

