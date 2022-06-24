AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 156.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 149,395 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.