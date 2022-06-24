Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $4.97 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

ACB stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 109,639 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

