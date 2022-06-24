Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.