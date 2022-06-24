Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 964.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $224.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average of $260.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

