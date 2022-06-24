Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $284.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

