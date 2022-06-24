Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $616.43 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $19.32 or 0.00091348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and approximately $616.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00297222 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 281,471,809 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

