AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given a $231.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.71.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $196.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

