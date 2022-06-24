Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.50.

AVAH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.89.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $500.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.96. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony Strange bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

