Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $154.52

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $154.52, but opened at $161.32. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $160.09, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after buying an additional 529,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,145,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

