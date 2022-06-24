B. Riley Cuts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $41.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $388.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 284,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

