B. Riley Cuts Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $51.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $78.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of VSTO opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $809,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 11.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 412.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 213,150 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 13.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

