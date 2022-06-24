B. Riley Lowers American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.