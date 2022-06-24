Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Down 1.4%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.90 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.40 ($0.96). 518,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,072,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($0.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of £281.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.03.

Get Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust alerts:

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.