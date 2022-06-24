Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Down 1.4%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.90 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.40 ($0.96). 518,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,072,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($0.97).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of £281.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.03.
About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)
See Also
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.