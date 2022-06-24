Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 184,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,877,577 shares.The stock last traded at $70.41 and had previously closed at $65.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

