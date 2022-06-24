bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $137,538.37

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.64 or 0.00035864 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $137,538.37 and $792.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,305.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002912 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

