Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

BBD opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

