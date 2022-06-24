Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 1,345 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

WM opened at $147.19 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.08 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

