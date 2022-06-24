Bangor Savings Bank Buys 5,601 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

