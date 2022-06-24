Bangor Savings Bank Buys 6,086 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

