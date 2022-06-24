Bangor Savings Bank Has $16.61 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $62.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

