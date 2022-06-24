Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $84.27 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

