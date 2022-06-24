Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,196 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $83.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

