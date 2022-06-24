Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 4,211 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $48,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $224.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

