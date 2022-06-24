Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DEO stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
