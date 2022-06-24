Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after purchasing an additional 514,992 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after buying an additional 430,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,434,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,420,000 after buying an additional 274,316 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at $93.85 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $93.43 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.