Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Position Reduced by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. owned 0.59% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,492. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

