Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,371 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Bankshares accounts for about 3.4% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services owned about 2.61% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

BHB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 18,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $373.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.