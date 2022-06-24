Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $211,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bar Harbor Trust Services reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,253. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.02 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

