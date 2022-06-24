Bar Harbor Trust Services Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bar Harbor Trust Services cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.6% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after acquiring an additional 213,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.08.

NYSE:PH traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.26. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.