Bar Harbor Trust Services Purchases 611 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $855,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $4,101,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $201.31. 2,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,050. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

