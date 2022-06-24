Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 96,544 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bar Harbor Trust Services reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 96,544 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 406,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

