Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Director Purchases C$67,080.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Director Mark Bly bought 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$67,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at C$2,356,430.96.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$673.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.106815 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTE. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.94.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

