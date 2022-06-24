Beacon Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $353,110.45 and $13,573.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00132129 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

