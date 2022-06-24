Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.00% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $83,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

