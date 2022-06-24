Bean Cash Achieves Market Cap of $909,827.10 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $909,827.10 and approximately $504.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,797,155,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

