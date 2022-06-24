Belt Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $178,044.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $178,044.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00128025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00063964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

