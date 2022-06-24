Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,084. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85.

