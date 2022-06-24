Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 19.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $6.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,053. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.