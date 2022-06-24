Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 931 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,152. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

